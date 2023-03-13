MCG uproots 19 illegal unipoles along Dwarka eway, peripheral road

Gurugram, March 12

Following a direction given by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) Commissioner PC Meena, the advertisement wing of the corporation has launched a special campaign against unauthorised unipoles and illegal advertising material installed at various places across the city.

During the drive, the wing today uprooted 19 illegal unipoles of which 12 were along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and seven along the Dwarka expressway.

The civic body officials said advertisements of various companies were displayed on these unipoles illegally by different advertising agencies.

The team uprooted 17 unipoles with the help of a hydra machine and dismantle them.

“A special campaign being run by the corporation against unauthorised advertisements, unipoles, hoarding boards, pamphlets and other types of advertising material without approval will continue.

Action will be taken against those displaying unauthorised advertisements under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of

Property Act,” the

Commissioner said.

He said the expenses incurred in removing the unauthorised advertisement and the advertisement fee would also be recovered from the concerned advertising agency and advertiser. Under this, the concerned amount will be linked to the No Dues Certificate portal by attaching it to his property tax bill.

The commissioner also directed that unipoles of the advertising agencies, which have not applied for permission to place advertisements under the advertisement rules should be removed.

“If the advertising agencies want to display advertisements, they should apply for approval at the earliest. Along with taking action on the advertisement sites of the agencies, which did not apply, instructions were given to the firms whose advertisements were installed illegally,” he added. — IANS