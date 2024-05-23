MCH discusses proposal to widen stretch of congested road

Hisar, May 22
At a review meeting of Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) officials today, Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya discussed a proposal to increase the width of the stretch of the road from Fawara Chowk to Town Park.
The roughly 1km stretch is highly congested as it is only about 15 metres wide, which leads to frequent traffic jams there. The plan will implemented after the Lok Sabha poll, he said.
Dahiya said there was also a plan to renovate Camp Chowk, located between Fawara Chowk and Town Park. This chowk will also be widened, he said.
He also directed the officials to inspect the ongoing developmental works, such as the redevelopment of Tau Devi Lal Park, and issued instructions to expedite the work.
During the meeting, the Municipal Commissioner took a strict note of on the incidents of theft at community centres in the town. He said if there was any incident of theft at any community centre in the future, the employees would be held responsible, and an FIR would be lodged against them.
Dahiya said new tree-trimming machines would also be purchased. The MCH would have three more trimming machines then. He said discussions were held on purchasing two new Hydra machines, to carry out the repair and installation of high masks and streetlights in the town.
Officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Hooda and Joint Commissioner Preetpal Singh, among others were present at the meeting.
