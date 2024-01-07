MCYJ asks meat sellers not to operate in open

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 6

The Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has warned meat sellers not to sell it in the open at the fish market of Jagadhri. The authorities of the MCYJ said that if any seller was found selling meat outside his shop, then action would be taken against him.

As per available information, the MCYJ authorities were getting complaints that several persons were selling meat on the roadside in open near the Jagadhri fish market.

Taking action on the complaints, a team of the MCYJ, led by Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt, visited the said site yesterday and asked the sellers not to sell meat in open.

“We have carried out an awareness campaign asking the sellers not to sell meat in the open. If someone is found violating the directions in future, action, including a challan of Rs 5,000, will be taken against him,” said Dutt.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar