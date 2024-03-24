MCYJ launches drive to rid twin cities of stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 23

Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) rounded up 12 stray cattle and sent these to Jagadhri’s Matka Chowk gaushala.

Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt said the stray cattle were captured at Harbans Pura colony, vegetable market situated near ITI and several other places of Ward 16 of the MCYJ in Yamunanagar. He said that the animals were sent to the gaushala so that they could be taken care of there.

“On the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, officials cncerned of the MCYJ have started a drive to make the twin cities free of stray cattle, so that no accident takes place on the roads,” said CSI Sunil Dutt.

According to sources, the areas under the MCYJ have been divided into two zones.

In zone-I, the stray cattle are being caught by teams headed by CSI Harjeet Singh and in zone-II by teams headed by CSI Dutt.

He said the drive would help make the twin cities free of stray cattle and to minimise road accidents, adding, that the campaign of catching stray cattle would continue.

He urged people to not leave their cattle on the roads. “If someone leaves their cattle in the open, they will be fined Rs 5,100,” said Dutt.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar