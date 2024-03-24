MCYJ official inspects water-clearing infra

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 23

Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) Joint Commissioner Neelam Mehra inspected intermediate pumping stations and asked the officials to ensure maintenance so that the water didn’t accumulate in the low-lying areas during the rainy season.

According to sources, the Joint Commissioner inspected all three intermediate pumping stations built by the MCYJ in Buria town, Garhi Banjara village and Manakpur village.

“Under the AMRUT scheme, the municipal corporation is maintaining intermediate pumping stations at various places for drainage of water from low-lying areas,” said Joint Commissioner Mehra.

She said that an intermediate pumping station with 3.60 MLD capacity was constructed four years ago at a cost of Rs 1.97 crore in the Buria area of Ward 4 of the municipal corporation. She added that the construction of this intermediate pumping station led to the problem of drainage of dirty water/rainwater in the area being resolved. She further said that two more intermediate pumping stations — one each in Garhi Banjara village and Manakpur village — were also constructed.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar