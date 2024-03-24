MCYJ official inspects water-clearing infra

Yamunanagar, March 23
Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) Joint Commissioner Neelam Mehra inspected intermediate pumping stations and asked the officials to ensure maintenance so that the water didn’t accumulate in the low-lying areas during the rainy season.
According to sources, the Joint Commissioner inspected all three intermediate pumping stations built by the MCYJ in Buria town, Garhi Banjara village and Manakpur village.
“Under the AMRUT scheme, the municipal corporation is maintaining intermediate pumping stations at various places for drainage of water from low-lying areas,” said Joint Commissioner Mehra.
She said that an intermediate pumping station with 3.60 MLD capacity was constructed four years ago at a cost of Rs 1.97 crore in the Buria area of Ward 4 of the municipal corporation. She added that the construction of this intermediate pumping station led to the problem of drainage of dirty water/rainwater in the area being resolved. She further said that two more intermediate pumping stations — one each in Garhi Banjara village and Manakpur village — were also constructed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi