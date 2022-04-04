MDU alumni meet

Rohtak, April 3
Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will organise an alumni meet on April 9. Chief Minister Manohar Lal will be the chief guest on this occasion.
“The Silver Jubilee of 1997 passout batch will be held. Prominent alumni of the university in different work spheres will be invited at the meet,” said Vice Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh. He maintained that the inaugural session of the alumni meet would be held at Tagore Auditorium while the main session would be held both offline and online. A web page and registration link for the alumni meet was launched on Sunday. —
