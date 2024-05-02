MDU begins happiness course for students

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 1

To help students overcome stress and stay happy so that they can utilise their full potential and contribute to society, the authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) have started a value-added course, ‘Science of Happiness’.

The university has opened Happitude Laboratory on the campus to give practical tips to the students to get rid of emotional baggage, develop an attitude of gratitude, remain optimistic and stay resilient even amidst trying circumstances.

Rajbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, MDU said mental health challenges have increased in society, adding that sadness, stress, anxiety and depression are increasing even in students.

“In such a situation, the goal of achieving good mental health should be the priority,” he said, adding that in 2024, the MDU will try to increase the graph of mental health and happiness among all stakeholders of the university with ‘Mission Happiness’.

Anjali Malik, course coordinator, said educational institutions either focus on academics or run job-oriented courses. However, there is a dire need to prepare the students to meet the challenges of life and stay cheerful, she added.

Psychology Professor Deepti Hooda, who is also a course Coordinator, maintained that the ‘Science of Happiness’ course explores the roots of a happy and meaningful life.

“The underlying idea behind the course is to provide practical insights and lifelong lessons to the students to maintain and sustain happiness,” she asserted.

AS Mann, Dean (Academic Affairs), MDU, said Happitude Laboratory has a special educational significance as study and research on happiness trends is also important.

Gulshan Lal Taneja, Registrar, MDU, said the mental health and happiness status of non-teaching staff of the university would also be assessed through this initiative.

Randeep Rana, Dean (Student Welfare), said this initiative would be beneficial for the students.

Varsity opens Happitude lab

The university has opened Happitude Laboratory on the campus to give practical tips to the students to get rid of emotional baggage, develop an attitude of gratitude, remain optimistic and stay resilient even amidst trying circumstances.

Anjali Malik, course coordinator, said educational institutions either focus on academics or run job-oriented courses. However, there is a dire need to prepare the students to meet the challenges of life and stay cheerful, she added.

Achieving good mental health is priority Mental health challenges have increased in society. Sadness, stress, anxiety and depression are increasing even in students. In such a situation, the goal of achieving good mental health should be the priority. — Rajbir Singh, V-C, MDU

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak