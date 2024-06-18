MDU dons’ suspension revoked; investigation in police case on

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 17

The authorities of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) have revoked the suspension of the university faculty members in a matter pertaining to canvassing for a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. The orders to revoke their suspension have been issued by the MDU Registrar following a decision to this effect taken by the university Vice-Chancellor.

Nonetheless, as per the district police authorities, the FIR registered against the said faculty members is still in force and investigation is going on in the case.

“The investigation in the FIR registered against the MDU faculty members is going on and appropriate action will be taken as the case progresses in accordance with the evidence coming on record,” Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg told The Tribune on Monday.

The FIR was registered against the MDU teachers on the basis of a complaint made by a local lawyer to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, MDU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.

The complainant, advocate Jitender Attri, had alleged that the said faculty members were violating the model code of conduct by campaigning for the Congress candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Following the complaint, an FIR under Section 129 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, was registered against five faculty members of MDU, while show-cause notices were issued to five others. The MDU teachers booked in the case were also suspended by the university authorities.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO), which had opposed the suspension, issuance of show-cause notices and registration of an FIR against MDU teachers, has welcomed the university’s decision to revoke their suspension.

“We are grateful to the MDU administration for revoking the suspension of the faculty members,” said HFUCTO president Vikas Siwach.

Appropriate action will be taken The investigation into the FIR registered against the MDU faculty members is going on and appropriate action will be taken as the case progresses in accordance with the evidence coming on record. — Himanshu Garg, SP, Rohtak

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Rohtak