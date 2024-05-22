MDU faculty accused of canvassing

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 21

An advocate has filed a complaint against several faculty members of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) for allegedly campaigning in favour of Congress candidate from Rohtak Deepender Singh Hooda.

Advocate Jitender Attri submitted his complaint to the state Chief Electoral Officer, Rohtak District Electoral Officer and MDU Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.

Advocate Attri alleged that these faculty members were “violating” the model code of conduct. The names, designations and departments of the faculty members allegedly involved in the election campaign have been mentioned in the complaint.

According to the complainant, some of these faculty members have been appointed presiding officers and assigned other poll duties by the EC. Some of these faculty members have also held press conferences, the complaint alleged.

“Some teachers of MDU are actively involved in the election campaign of Deepender Hooda. In one such instance, some of these teachers canvassed for the Congress candidate on the university campus on May 17. They distributed pamphlets and caps and sought votes for the Congress candidate. They also utilised the MDU Faculty House and premises for the purpose,” he said in his complainant.

Photographs and video-clips of university teachers allegedly campaigning for the Congress candidate have also been attached with the complaint.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rohtak