MDU issues admissions notice

Rohtak: The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has issued the admissions notice for the four-year undergraduate programmes (UG Honours/ UG Honours with Research) and the five- year integrated programmes to be conducted as per NEP'2020 under its' university teaching departments and the MDU-Centre for Professional & Allied Services (CPAS), Gurugram, for the academic session 2024-25. Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh released the prospectus for the UG programmes. MDU V-C said the university is committed to provide quality education to students with its several UG academic programmes facilitating their holistic growth with special focus on skill development. He said the UG programmes have been tailored as per the UG level National Curriculum Framework in terms of the NEP 2020.

KU appoints Director of AIS Institute

Kurukshetra: Professor Joginder Singh of Library and Information Science Department of Kurukshetra University has been appointed Director of KU Mahatma Gandhi AIS Coaching Institute. Deputy Director of Public Relations Department, Dr Deepak Rai Babbar informed that as per the orders of Vice-Chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, Professor Joginder Singh, has been appointed as the new director of the KU MG AIS coaching institute. Professor Singh expressed gratitude and said he will discharge this important responsibility with true devotion and dedication.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Rohtak