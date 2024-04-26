MDU-Rohtak official held for sexual assault

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 25

A laboratory technician at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak has been arrested on charges of physical and sexual assault on a woman colleague and sent to judicial custody.

An FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) had been registered against Sunil Saini on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman employee of the university.

The complainant stated, "On April 19, he came to my house when I was alone. He forced himself on me and thrashed me." Samples have been taken and sent for forensic examination,” said the police.

