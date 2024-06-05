MDU okays three start-ups

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 4

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has approved three start-ups in the food and hospitality sector. Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh gave the approval letters to the selected student-entrepreneurs, stating that a dedicated MDU food park would provide space for these ventures.

The approved start-ups include a food-truck venture by Sahil, a student of the Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (IHTM), and IHTM alumnus Mandeep and an ice cream and frozen dessert venture by IHTM alumnus Digivijay.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university is committed to creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the university and support the innovative ventures of the students and alumni.

