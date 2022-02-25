MDU Prof gets patent for sunscreen formulation

Rohtak, February 24
The Patent Office of the Government of India has granted patent to Prof (Dr) Sanju Nanda, and her research scholar Dr Kumud Madan of the department of pharmaceutical sciences, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, for their invention ‘Broad-spectrum sun-protective topical formulation’.
As per an official statement issued in this regard here today, the sunscreen formulation developed by Prof Sanju Nanda and Dr Kumud Madan provides protection from ultraviolet rays (A&B). It helps in protection from skin problems like photo-aging, photo-immune suppression and photo-carcinogenesis.
Apart from skin protection qualities, the sunscreen formulation has anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties as well. The Maharshi Dayanand University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rajbir Singh, has congratulated Prof Nanda and Dr Kumud Madan for their achievement.
