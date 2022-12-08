MDU, Slovakian institute ink pact

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 7

Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has inked a pact with the Institute of Chemistry Slovak Academy of Sciences (ICSAS) for joint research programmes and fellowships.

The pact was signed by MDU registrar Prof Gulshan Lal Taneja and ICSAS director Stanislav Kozmon during the former’s visit to Slovakia for exploring the possibilities of mutual cooperation in higher studies.

#rohtak