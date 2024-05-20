MDU student bags internship

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: Bhawana Budhwar, a student at the Department of Political Science at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), has been selected for a six month internship at Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA). The Head of the Department of Political Science, Prof Rajendra Sharma, congratulated Bhawana for this prestigious academic assignment.

Summer workshops at MDU

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) will organise summer school workshops under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, to channelise the creative energy of the students and provide a platform for their creative growth. MDU Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh directed the university functionaries to organise workshops during June. The Dean, Students’ Welfare, Randeep Rana, said experts in their respective creative domains would be roped in to conduct the workshops for instrumental music, dance, yoga, aerobics, drawing and painting, photography, videography and public speaking, etc.

Basketball competition held

Karnal: An inter-house basketball competition was organised at Sainik School, Kunjpura. The two top contenders, Thaneshwar and Chillianwala in the junior category, clashed on the court. Both teams demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, making this final a befitting conclusion to a thrilling competition. Thaneshwar emerged the winner. History was scripted when girls participated in the inter-house basketball for the first time, Shakargarh team defeated Chhamb by a scoreline of 14-10. Air Cmde Saji Jacob, inspecting officer, Sainik Schools Society, was the chief guest. He appreciated the skills of the players. The best player (girls) was Ishika and the emerging player was Anandita Sharma. In the junior category, Ayushman was declared the best player and Aditya was the emerging player. In the senior houses, Kurukshetra House was declared the champion and the Chillianwala House was the runners-up. Cadet Keshav was adjudged as the best player and Rakshit as the emerging player. Principal Col Vijay Rana appreciated the players.

