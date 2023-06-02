MDU students donate for treatment of guard injured on campus

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 1

Students of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have come forward to help a security guard, Manoj, who was hit by some motorcycle-borne miscreants on the university campus on Tuesday.

Manoj sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is yet to regain consciousness.

Some students have set up donation boxes on the university campus to collect funds for the treatment of the security guard who happens to be the breadwinner of his family.

The students also appealed to the university teachers, non-teaching staff and students to come forward and donate money for the treatment of the injured guard.

Besides, a delegation of students also met with MDU Registrar Prof Gulshan Taneja, and sought financial aid for the guard’s treatment from the university administration.

“The guard got injured while performing his duty. Hence, it is the responsibility of the university administration to take care of his treatment,” one of the students stressed.

The students also demanded that the guard be provided medical and legal aid.

Was attacked by miscreants

The guard was hit by some motorcycle-borne miscreants on the university campus on Tuesday

Manoj sustained serious injuries in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is yet to regain consciousness

Some students of MDU have set up donation boxes on the university campus to collect funds for the treatment of the security guard

#rohtak