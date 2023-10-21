MDU students to receive incentive for serving varsity

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 20

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) authorities have launched a skill-based incentive scheme to utilise and promote the skills of the students.

Under the scheme, students will be given incentive for rendering services to the university during the course of their studies.

Prof Randeep Rana, Dean, Students Welfare, said students would be engaged in various academic, technical and office management tasks of the university so that they could gain hands-on experience and equip themselves for a successful career.

“They will be paid incentive ranging from Rs 200 per hour (maximum Rs 8,000 per month) to Rs 500 per hour (maximum Rs 14,000 a month), while working as laboratory associates, yoga trainers, technical associates and teaching associates etc.,” said the Dean, Students Welfare.

