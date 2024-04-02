MDU team shines at youth fest in Ludhiana

Rohtak, April 1
The cultural teams of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) won the Overall Third Position in the 37th All India University National Youth Festival held in Ludhiana.
Professor Randeep Rana, Dean Students Welfare (DSW), said, “Our teams have got second position in Theatre events and third Position in Fine arts events.”
Int’l conference held
Universities must make long-term planning with a futuristic road-map, establish global academic and research linkages, create an entrepreneurial ecosystem, work towards solving societal problems and make value-additions to uplift the community.
This action plan was shared by guest speakers and experts from different countries during an international conference on ‘Fostering Global Collaboration in Higher Education’, which commenced at the campus on Monday. This two-day International Conference is being organised under the aegis of Centre for International Academic Affairs (CIAA) of the university. Leading local industrialist Rajesh Jain, was the chief guest at the inaugural session.
