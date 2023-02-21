MDU VC gets 3-yr extension

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 20

Haryana Governor and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya has extended the term of Prof Rajbir Singh as MDU Vice-Chancellor for three years or till he attains the age of 68 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from February 21.

Prof Rajbir Singh has been working as MDU Vice-Chancellor since February 21, 2020, on a regular basis. He also served as officiating Vice-Chancellor of the university from January 7, 2019, to February 20, 2020.

In a statement issued here today, Prof Rajbir Singh said with collective efforts of Team MDU, the university would be put on the fast-track of development to scale newer heights.

