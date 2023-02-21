MDU VC gets 3-yr extension

Rohtak, February 20
Haryana Governor and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya has extended the term of Prof Rajbir Singh as MDU Vice-Chancellor for three years or till he attains the age of 68 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from February 21.
Prof Rajbir Singh has been working as MDU Vice-Chancellor since February 21, 2020, on a regular basis. He also served as officiating Vice-Chancellor of the university from January 7, 2019, to February 20, 2020.
In a statement issued here today, Prof Rajbir Singh said with collective efforts of Team MDU, the university would be put on the fast-track of development to scale newer heights.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...