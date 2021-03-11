Measles 'outbreak' in Haryana's Nuh district

Nuh, May 11
At least four villages in the district have reported outbreak of measles with two cases having been confirmed. As many as 47 suspected cases have surfaced, according to Health Department. Dr Virendra Singh Ahlawat, State Immunisation Officer, who led a team that conducted a field visit to the affected villages, said a total of two cases have been confirmed.
The final report of several cases is yet to come. According to Prabhjot Singh, Mission Director, National Health Mission, initially, three cases were reported by an ASHA worker at a house in Dhandhola village. Eight more cases were reported in the survey in the village in Marora area on May 9 and 10.
