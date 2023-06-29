Medanta doctor among 4 hurt in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 28

A doctor of Medanta hospital and his three women friends were injured after a speeding car hit their SUV in the rear on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The doctor’s car overturned four times and fell on trees along the divider. The other car driver, meanwhile, fled after leaving his car on the spot.

The police said one of the women was critically injured and was sent to hospital in an ambulance. The accident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the expressway.

According to a complaint filed by Dr Shubham Sehrawat, he was going to Vridanvan from Gurugram in his Hyundai Venue car, along with his friends Priyanka Kulbhashi, Shaili and Kashika Grover, on Tuesday morning. A speeding car hit his car near Daula village. “While we suffered minor injuries, Kashika was injured critically and sustained head injury. She was rushed to Medanta,” he said.

An FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under various sections of the IPC at Sohna Sadar police station. The investigating officer stated that both cars were damaged. They had seized the other car and efforts were on to trace the accused.