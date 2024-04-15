Media educators' meet held

Rohtak: A common resolve to work together to uplift the standards of media education, integrate the emerging areas, especially media technology, into media education curriculum, and develop capacity-building programmes for skill enhancement of media students emerged at a media educators’ meet organised at the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) recently. The state-level meeting of the Heads of Departments of Journalism and Mass Communication at the state universities of Haryana was based on the theme 'Media Education in context of NEP-2020: The Roadmap Ahead'. It was chaired by MDU Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajbir Singh. Professor Manoj Dayal (GJUST, Hisar), Professor Bindu Sharma (IMCMT, Kurukshetra University), Dr Ashok Kumar(Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh), Dr Amit Sangwan (CDLU,Sirsa) and Dr Pawan Singh (JC Bose YMCA University, Faridabad) participated. Professor Harish Kumar, Head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at MDU, was the convener.

Educational trip organised

Yamunanagar: The Department of Community College at the Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, organised a one-day educational trip to Chandigarh for the students pursuing diploma in Retail Management and Banking. The trip aimed to provide practical exposure and learning opportunities outside the classroom setting. During the trip, students had the opportunity to visit prominent locations in Chandigarh, including the Elante Mall, Chhatbir Zoo, and the famous Rock Garden. These visits allowed students to gain insights into retail management practices, customer behaviour and the significance of biodiversity conservation in banking sectors. Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang expressed his enthusiasm for such initiatives, emphasising the importance of experiential learning in shaping well-rounded professionals. Dr Sanjay Arora, head of the Community College, emphasised the trip's significance in aligning academic learning with real-world scenarios.

Lecture on Survey Techniques held

Panipat: An extension lecture on the topic 'Survey Techniques' organised by the Economics Department of Arya PG College. Dr Sonu Madan, Dean and Professor, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, was the keynote speaker at the programme.

Students attend a lecture at Arya PG College.

Head of the Department of Economics, Professor Satbir Singh, welcomed the key speaker on her arrival in the college premises. Dr Sonu Madan told the students that survey is a technique used by organisations, businesses or institutions to collect and analyse information or opinions from a specific group of people, known as a sample. Data collected from this sample often represents the overall views of a larger population.

