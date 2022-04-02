Education notes

Media interaction programme

Media interaction programme

Gurugram: A two-day 'National media interaction programme', organised by Gurugram University's department of media studies, concluded. The theme of the 'National media dialogue programme was 'The role of media in nation building'. During the programme, fair and fearless journalists who have done outstanding work in the field of journalism were recognised with citations and mementos. Kamal Gupta, Urban Local Bodies Minister, Haryana, was the chief guest and said that the history of India hadalways been proud and it was indeed a welcome step to tell the young generation through the media about this ancient history of India, along with many stories, the story of the movement, and struggle. Prof Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University, congratulated the programme organisers for making the event successful.

'Scribes are freedom fighters of today'

Kurukshetra: The Vice-Chancellor Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, Prof Som Nath said, "Journalists are the present day freedom fighters as they bring the truth in front of society in a fearless manner. Journalists have performed a major role in the freedom struggle of the country by bringing out the truth of British inhumanity. They have to play the same role today." He said this while delivering presidential address in the one-day national seminar on 'Indian journalism'. Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune, said Indian journalism in its long history had witnessed a lot, which helped the Indian people get freedom from superstitions, evils and slavery. He said in the freedom struggle, Indian linguistic journalism had helped remove slavery from society, for which the present generation was indebted to all journalists, institutions and editors of the past. He said in the present era, journalism had seen a lot of change. It had become high-tech and this change had come to such an extent that now most of the editors were replaced by managers. Dr Virendra Singh Chauhan, vice-president and director, Haryana Granth Academy, Panchkula, said Indian Hindi journalism had inculcated the spirit of nationalism in the society, due to which people immersed themselves in the national spirit and participated in the freedom struggle of the country.

NSS volunteers attend camp

Yamunanagar: Ten volunteers Rishabh, Vikas, Vijay, Hrithik, Balram Singh, Harsh, Shikha, Pinky, Megha and Drishti of the National Service Scheme unit of Guru Nanak Khalsa College attended Kurukshetra University level camp. College principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said the camp was organised by SD (PG) College, Panipat. He said the volunteers performed their best in each and every activity held in the camp. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the college management committee, principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang, programme officers of National Service Scheme congratulated the volunteers.

