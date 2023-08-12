Mediation Bill to benefit MSMEs, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Gurugram, August 11
The Mediation Bill passed by the Parliament proposed several measures to reduce time and cost of litigation for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
“The government is aware of the concerns of the MSMEs about lengthy and costly litigation and we shall push for resolution of disputes through mediation centres all over the country to reduce cost,” said Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Speaking at seminar on Reducing Cost of Litigation for MSMEs, he said, “The focus will shift to making rules and the government will incorporate the suggestions”.
