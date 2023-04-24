Medical college named after Dhanna Bhagat

Kaithal, April 23

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday exhorted society to take a pledge to eliminate drug abuse.

“The young generation is extremely talented, but if they take the path of drugs, we must come together and eliminate this social evil by following the ideas of Dhanna Bhagat. He was a great saint and through his writings believed in bringing a positive change in society,” said Dhankhar.

He stated this while chairing a state-level programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat in the district’s Dhanori village. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also made various announcements on the occasion.

Dhankhar lauded the economic progress of the country and said it ranked fifth in the world economy and soon would be the third largest in the world. “Our country is developing rapidly. Ram temple is being built. People once doubted its construction, but today it has turned into reality,” he said.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. Appealing to khap panchayats he said, “Today, if we do not pay attention to the change in the country and do not contribute to it, the real motive behind the teachings of great men like Dhanna Bhagat would not be achieved.”

Meanwhile the Chief Minister who was accompanied by Subhash Barala, chairman, Haryana Public Enterprises Bureau, and OP Dhankar, BJP state president, and other dignitaries said that Dhanna Bhagat played an important role in removing social evils.

“I am fortunate that today I have got the opportunity to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Dhanna Bhagat who helped bring a change in the society through his writings,” said Khattar.

Following Bhagat’s teachings, the government has been working for the welfare of the entire state with the spirit of ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek’. Lauding the efforts of the society in saving girl child, Khattar added, “I am happy to see that the state’s sex ratio has immensely improved and that girl’s have a bright and a safe future.” —TNS

Khattar’s announcements