 Medical college named after Dhanna Bhagat : The Tribune India

Medical college named after Dhanna Bhagat

Vice-President Dhankhar exhorts youth to shun drugs

Medical college named after Dhanna Bhagat

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and the CM at the programme to mark the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat in Dhanori village.



Kaithal, April 23

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday exhorted society to take a pledge to eliminate drug abuse.

“The young generation is extremely talented, but if they take the path of drugs, we must come together and eliminate this social evil by following the ideas of Dhanna Bhagat. He was a great saint and through his writings believed in bringing a positive change in society,” said Dhankhar.

He stated this while chairing a state-level programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat in the district’s Dhanori village. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also made various announcements on the occasion.

Dhankhar lauded the economic progress of the country and said it ranked fifth in the world economy and soon would be the third largest in the world. “Our country is developing rapidly. Ram temple is being built. People once doubted its construction, but today it has turned into reality,” he said.

Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. Appealing to khap panchayats he said, “Today, if we do not pay attention to the change in the country and do not contribute to it, the real motive behind the teachings of great men like Dhanna Bhagat would not be achieved.”

Meanwhile the Chief Minister who was accompanied by Subhash Barala, chairman, Haryana Public Enterprises Bureau, and OP Dhankar, BJP state president, and other dignitaries said that Dhanna Bhagat played an important role in removing social evils.

“I am fortunate that today I have got the opportunity to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Dhanna Bhagat who helped bring a change in the society through his writings,” said Khattar.

Following Bhagat’s teachings, the government has been working for the welfare of the entire state with the spirit of ‘Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek’. Lauding the efforts of the society in saving girl child, Khattar added, “I am happy to see that the state’s sex ratio has immensely improved and that girl’s have a bright and a safe future.” —TNS

Khattar’s announcements

  • Medical college, being built at Haibatpur village in Jind district, after Dhanna Bhagat
  • Women college in Dhanori village and statue of Bhagat in village and his life history in textbooks
  • Supply of drinking water to Dhanori village through the Bhakra Canal and making arrangements for drainage of dirty water
  • Construction of building, community centre and library and Rs 7 crore for development of the village

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity