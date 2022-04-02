Medical college sacks 100 recruited during pandemic

Karnal, April 1
Already facing staff shortage, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has sacked around 100 contractual staff nurses, councillors and other employees.
These employees were recruited during the pandemic to overcome staff shortage.
Infuriated over the decision, the sacked employees protested outside the office of the director of the college and alleged that they were only given a day’s notice before they were let go.
“I was appointed during the first wave. We were called back to duty before the end of the quarantine period, but we never objected,” she added. —
