Hisar: Medical officer booked in fake certificate case

Hisar, November 20
The Hisar police have registered a criminal case against a medical officer (MO) who worked at a blood bank centre in Hisar for allegedly submitting a fake experience certificate. The police have booked the accused, Dr Suresh Kaudiyal, under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.
The police said here today that they had registered the case against the MO on the basis of a complaint filed by the Senior Drug Controller Raman Kumar. The complainant said Dr Kaudiyal had worked as MO with the Shri Ram Blood centre near ITI Chowk. The complainant said a MO should have at least three months’ experience of blood banking. Dr Suresh Kaudiyal had submitted his experience certificate to the department on June 10, 2022, which belonged to RR Healthcare Blood Centre, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
