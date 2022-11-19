Medical varsity to have direct connectivity with NH-44

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 18

With the purchase of land, which is located between the under construction Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Medical University and the proposed eastern bypass, the district authorities have cleared a major hurdle by providing direct connectivity of the medical university with that of the National Highway-44 as the proposed bypass will further merge with the highway.

Medical university is being constructed at a cost of Rs 761.51 crores on around 138 acres in Kutail village and around 80 per cent of the construction work has been completed. It is expected that the project may meet the extended deadline of January 31, 2023.

As per sources, this land was a major hurdle in the direct connectivity of the medical university with that of NH-44. The authorities are also working on one additional proposal to have another direct connectivity with the highway, for which it has approached farmers also.

“We have purchased the land which is located between the medical university and the proposed eastern bypass. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has already initiated the tender process for the construction of the eastern bypass and the work is likely to start in January. After the construction of the eastern bypass, the medical university will have direct connectivity with NH-44,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

“We are also working on an additional road for providing direct connectivity as the medical university should have multiple approaches. Gharaunda SDM Pradeep Malik has been given the responsibility of approaching the farmers,” said the DC.

Around 34.5 km eastern bypass and third phase of the western bypass are the part of the outer ring road of the city, which is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana with an aim of easing the traffic congestion in the city and NH-44.

The university will have 730-bedded super specialty hospital, instead of 530 beds proposed earlier, said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) -cum-controlling authority of the medical university.

With an aim of imparting medical education of the highest standards in the super specialty and postgraduate medical education along with providing high-quality patient care, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced setting up of the university on December 13, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this project from Kurukshetra in virtual mode on February 12, 2019. The project was awarded to the agency in December 2018 and the agency had started work in September 2020 and the deadline was January 10, 2022, which was extended by one year.