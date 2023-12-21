Medicare facility for govt staff now at 77 hospitals

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, December 20

Advanced medicare is set to be within the reach of lakhs of government employees, pensioners and their dependents, with the Khattar government expanding the list of private empanelled hospitals.

With the addition of new hospitals, all accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH), the list of empanelled hospitals across Haryana, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Rajasthan has gone up to 77.

A senior government functionary said with almost every district covered under the empanelled hospitals, the beneficiaries would now be able to avail of the benefits of world-class medical facilities virtually at their doorstep. Only NABH-accredited hospitals had been empanelled by the government to maintain quality of medicare.

Under the policy, all 77 hospitals will charge patients according to the level of their NABH accreditation (entry level or full accreditation). The charged amount will be reimbursed to the beneficiaries by the government, according to the guidelines issued by the Director-General Health Services (DGHS).

The hospitals will provide 40% discount for OPD consultation, but will charge Rs 300 a month from chronic patients.

