Medication, follow-up help anaemic students recover

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 20

Regular medication and continuous follow-up of anaemic students in government schools by the health authorities during the last three months seems to have borne fruit as they are turning normal.

Under the school health programme, the Health Department conducted anaemia test of 41,631 students of three blocks — Indri, Gharaunda and Nissing — out of which 16,876 students (40.53 per cent) were found normal, 7,113 (17.08 per cent) were in the mild anaemic category, 16,957, (40.73 per cent) were moderate anaemic and 684 students (1.64 per cent) were severe anaemic, said Dr Lovish Kumar, district adolescent health officer (DAHO).

After conducting the test, the department gave students iron tablets for three months to overcome the problem of anaemia as per the guidelines of Anaemic Mukt Haryana programme, he said.

After three months medication, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav directed the health authorities to conduct a random survey of moderate to severe category anaemic children, who completed their three months’ treatment with iron tablets, said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

“We conducted random survey of 1,676 students, who were found moderate to severe anaemic earlier and had completed their three month medicine course, out of which 1,259 (75 per cent) have turned normal, while 284 are in the mild category (16.94 per cent) and 158 (9.4 per cent) are still in the moderate category,” said Dr Sharma.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the random survey would continue to eradicate anaemia from the district.