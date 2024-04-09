Meenu Beniwal all set to enter saffron fold

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 8

Meenu Beniwal, who has been a key figure in the JJP-BJP coalition government, is set to join the BJP. In a rally scheduled for April 10 at Kalanwali, in the presence of CM Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Beniwal will formally join the party after consulting party workers.

Beniwal is quite active in Ellenabad and often seen travelling in tinted cars with full security, both private and government. As a coordinator for the JJP-BJP government, he is considered close to Khattar.

Ten months ago, amid controversies following statements by the coalition government, he played a significant role in bridging the gaps. He is also known to be close of Ajay Chautala. After his meeting with BJP state incharge Biplab Kumar Deb, there is speculation that the BJP might offer him a ticket against Abhay Chautala from Ellenabad.

Controversy has always surrounded Beniwal in the JJP because he has been seen working with the BJP on several fronts, especially with Khattar and his team. He has independently reached out to the Prime Minister and has good relations with several Central ministers.

