Meenu Beniwal joins saffron party

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 10

Meenu Beniwal, a prominent social worker who joined the BJP today, took an indirect swipe at the JJP, saying that he had recently helped form a political party, but its actions and character had harmed the state.

Interacting with a gathering on the occasion, he said he and his team would work on the ground to strengthen the party and ensure the victory of BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa.

A massive public meeting was held at Rodi, where former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and district BJP president Nitasha Sihag welcomed him into the party.

As a social worker in the Ellenabad region, Beniwal emphasised his commitment to public service in politics and criticised politics of deception, abuse and dividing people on the basis of caste and religion.

