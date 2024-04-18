Meet parameters for vehicles in 10 days, RTA directs schools

Tribune News Service

Panipat, April 17

After regular checking of school vehicles, now the Regional Transport Authority has directed schools to meet all parameters of their vehicles as per the norms set by the state government under the ‘Surakshit School Vahan Policy’ within 10 days.

On the other hand, members of the Haryana United School Association (HUSA) also appealed to the administration to not create panic among schools on the pretext of checking vehicles.

Neeraj Jindal, Secretary, RTA, Panipat, said a special campaign had been launched for the removal of shortcomings in school vehicles. All schools have been directed to remove the anomalies before bringing the vehicles for checking, he said.

The vehicles would be checked on holidays and letters have been issued to almost all schools to send their vehicles for checking. A total of 31 school buses reached for checking today, of which 21 buses passed the test, while there were some anomalies in the rest of the buses. The drivers were directed to bring back the vehicles after making changes, he said.

As many as 438 vehicles are registered as school vehicles with the RTA and teams have checked almost 200 of them, Jindal said.

