Meeting to review situation today

Hisar, November 2

Amid worsening air quality due to rising incidents of stubble burning, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) MM Kutti will hold a meeting with the Haryana Chief Secretary and other senior officials at Chandigarh tomorrow.

Kutti will chair the virtual meeting to be attended by the Chief Secretary, Haryana, Chairperson of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, additional chief secretaries of the Environment Department, Agriculture Department, Energy Department, Director General of HAREDA and Managing Director of the Haryana Power Generation Corporation, besides the deputy commissioners of worst-affected districts of Hisar, Fatehabad, Jind, Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Sonepat and Yamunanagar.

Sources said the deteriorating situation of air quality and rising incidents of stubble burning would be reviewed at the meeting.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Hisar #Pollution #Stubble Burning