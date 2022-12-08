Ambala: Mega campaign to be held for family ID corrections

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 7

The Ambala district administration will organise a drive for the correction, updation and resolution of grievances related to Parivar Pehchan Patra at the village and ward level in the district.

The drive will be held on December 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 in Ambala.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta said, “To prepare new Parivar Pehchan Patras, resolve grievances and make corrections, a mega drive will be organised at the village and ward level in urban areas. It will help the beneficiaries to get required changes made in their PPPs and get benefits under various schemes. Zonal and local committees have been formed for better coordination and smooth functioning.”

“Block-level officers have been directed to conduct surveys in their areas in view of these camps and collect information about the families the ID cards of which are yet to be prepared, and also to ensure that their family identity cards are prepared. Apart from income verification, all other works related to family identity cards will be done at these camps,” the ADC said.

