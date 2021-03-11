Mega job guidance fair at College

Faridabad: A Mega Job Guidance Fair was organised at Aggarwal College. A certificate distribution ceremony was held in the college auditorium on Tuesday. The principal of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, Dr Krishan Kant Gupta spoke about the benefits of such drives and encouraged the students to reap such opportunities. He said the youth was the future of tomorrow and played a leading role in nation building. Therefore, the students must learn and enhance their experiences through these jobs. Manoj Kumar Singh, programme director of IPCA-CX India explained the concept of his company and how it played a significant role in taking forward the idea of making the youth self-reliant in the matter of employment.

Bravehearts remembered

Jhajjar: The Ch Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a seminar in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation during the freedom movement and post-Independence wars. Col (Retired) Harjinder Singh, key speaker at the seminar, described tales of many brave soldiers post-Independence and exhorted the youth to take motivation from them. Earlier, Dr. Sunil Luthra, director/principal of the institute threw light on the theme of the seminar.

76th Independence Day celebrated

Faridabad: To commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on India's 75 years of Independence, the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, today celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety. The university also felicitated 45 such senior citizens who were born before August 15, 1947, with mementos during the function as a mark of respect. Dean (Institution) Prof. Sandeep Grover, who is also adviser to the Vice-Chancellor, hoisted the Tricolour on the university premises, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, and took salute of the march past presented by NCC Cadets, NSS volunteers and security staff of the university.

