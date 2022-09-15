Mega Mock placement drive

Hisar: A one-week long mega mock campus placement drive namely 'Abhya' is being organised by the training and placement cell of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology, Hisar. The final year students of all courses are participating in this event.Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, inaugurated this programme in an inauguration-cum-pre-placement talk function held in the main hall of Ch Ranbir Singh auditorium. Prof Devinder Kumar, Dean, Academic Affairs, was the guest of honour of the programme. Partap Singh, director, placement, presided over the function. Chairpersons, faculty members of various departments along with 700 students were present in the programme.

Session on campus startups

Kurukshetra: The Kurukshetra University Technology Incubation Centre has organised a session on "Research translation and campus startups" programme in the senate hall of Kurukshetra University. KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said this was the best time to begin start-up programmes. The KU is constantly striving to promote education, research, startup, innovation and skill development among students so that students can become self-reliant. On this occasion, a Google form for the faculty mentors for the KUTIC was launched at the event and Prof Sachdeva and Prof Manjula Chaudhary became the first and the second faculty mentors of the university.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

Kurukshetra: The National Institute of Design, Haryana, celebrated 'Hindi Diwas' on Wednesday. The chief guest for the event was Dr Seema Singh, associate professor in the department of Hindi at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidhyalya, Kurukshetra. The Director, NID, Haryana, Dr Vanita Ahuja in her address discussed the importance of the use of Hindi for uniting all in the country and achieving the vision of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'. Dr Seema Singh informed all about the richness of the Hindi language and the importance of its use at the social level.