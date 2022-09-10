Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik lambasts PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 9

Launching a fresh tirade against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik accused it of having ruined the farmers and batting for Ambani and Adani.

“The Union Government is dilly-dallying the enactment of a law on minimum support price (MSP), which raises doubt over its intention. Another agitation by farmers is needed for this. It is likely to begin soon. You should be prepared and jump into it as soon as it begins,” Malik said while addressing a social gathering at Bohar village in Rohtak district on Friday.

“He used to stand up for farmers when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. However, he does not care for farmers or soldiers anymore. He only favours Ambani and Adani,” said Malik.

The Meghalaya Governor lambasted the Prime Minister for not addressing the concerns of the farmers agitating around Delhi for a long time and launching the Agnipath scheme for the youth aspiring to join the Armed forces.

“The Prime Minister issues a statement even on the death of a she-dog. But nobody from the ruling party uttered a word on the death of nearly 700 farmers during their agitation on Delhi borders,” said Malik. He cautioned the farming community not to get misled by communal forces in the upcoming elections.

