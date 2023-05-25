Meham MLA: Crop insurance claims worth Rs 800 crore rejected

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Balraj Kundu, convener of the Jansevak Manch and Independent MLA from Meham, in a press conference today spoke about the problems of farmers of Haryana, paper leaks at Haryana State Service Commission examinations, and other shortcomings of the state government.

Kundu alleged that the crop insurance company and banks were cheating farmers. “Farmers upload crop damage information on the state government’s portal, but they do not get compensation for cotton and paddy crops. In many districts, the claims of farmers are rejected after seven months. Insurance claims worth about Rs 800 crore have been rejected without giving any reason. The company is cheating the farmers,” he claimed.

Expressing anger over the leak of service commission’s examination papers and handing over “old” papers to candidates, he alleged that all this was being done to favour the near and dear ones.

Talking about giving jobs in Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam by flouting rules, he said the recruitment of 550 conductors was done without any advertisement.

He further said there was a shortage of teachers in state schools and the buildings of many schools were dilapidated. Also, roads in the state were in a bad condition and players protesting at Jantar Mantar were demanding justice, but they were not being heard.

Kundu also announced that Jansevak Manch candidates would contest the 2024 Assembly elections, but the Manch would not participate in the ensuing bypoll to the Ambala Lok Sabha seat.