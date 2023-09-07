Meham MLA launches new party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

Promising a new alternative to the BJP-JJP and the Congress in the state politics, Independent MLA from Meham Balraj Kundu today launched a new political party — Haryana Jansevak Party.

Addressing a press conference , Kundu asserted that the party had been launched after getting feedback from the people of the state. The organisational structure of the party and election manifesto will be unveiled at a rally in Jind on November 1, he added.

“Corruption, unemployment, spurt in crime and injustice to farmers have been the hallmarks of the BJP’s nine-year rule in Haryana. All sections of society are fed up with the BJP-JJP government,” Kundu alleged.

He said the new party would get the state rid of dynastic politics, regionalism and politics based on religion. Development of the common will be our main agenda, he added. “We will not forge an alliance with the JJP, the BJP or the Congress. We want to provide a new alternative to the people,” he said.

#BJP #Congress