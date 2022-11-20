Member of Oman royal family meets Haryana CM ML Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

Sayyid Nawaf Barghash said (member of the Royal Family, Sultanate of Oman) today met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding areas of cooperation between the state and the Sultanate of Oman.

Khattar also discussed other pivotal issues, including the export of Basmati rice and employment opportunities in the Industry for skilled manpower of the state. Besides this, detailed discussions were also held on increasing investment and trade.

The Chief Minister said the government aimed at providing employment opportunities to the youth in foreign countries by imparting skill training to them in various fields. To achieve this target along with attracting foreign investment and increasing trade in Haryana, the Foreign Cooperation Department had been set up in the states, added the CM.

Haryana has established the Haryana Export Promotion Council and Haryana Overseas Placement Cell under the Foreign Cooperation Department for engagement with foreign nations. The department will do export promotion in association with the Export Promotion Council and HAFED, said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also presented Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Sayyid Nawaf Barghash said.