Members of inter-state vehicle lifters’ gang held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

Gurugram police arrested two members of an interstate hi-tech vehicle lifter’s gang who used Global Positioning System (GPS) jammers and walkie-talkies while stealing vehicles. The police have recovered seven stolen vehicles, including four SUVs and equipment used in theft recovered from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of crime unit of Sector 17 arrested the accused from New Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula area on March 7. The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar (44), a resident of Munda Khera village in Jhajjar district and Amit Kumar Jangid (29), a resident of Chitrakut Nagar in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they had a device to made duplicate keys and also kept jammers with them to disable the GPS of the vehicle and used walkie-talkies to communicate with each other.

As per their modus operandi, they first used to do a recce of the area to find a vehicle parked in isolation, then they used to break the glass of the vehicle, make a duplicate key and steal the vehicle by installing jammers to disable the GPS.

“After stealing the car, they would take the car to Jodhpur and sell it for Rs 1 lakh or more. Out of the total seven vehicles recovered from their possession, they had stolen four vehicles from Gurugram and three vehicles from Delhi. Accused Sunil Kumar has seven cases registered against him for robbery, theft and under Arms Act in Delhi and one case under the Arms Act in Gurugram,” said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

He added that seven stolen vehicles, including two Creta, one Breezza, one Honda WR-V, one i-20, two Swift D-zires and two walkie-talkie sets, one key maker equipment, one rechargeable drill machine, device of broken car glass, 20 car keys and four pairs of fake number plates were recovered from their possession.

“We are questioning the accused and hope more cases will be solved during the interrogation”, said the spokesperson.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram