Man gets 20-year jail for sexually assaulting niece

Ambala, February 22
The Court of Aarti Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of 30,000 for sexually assaulting his minor niece.
Victim’s mother in her complaint had stated that her daughter was sexually assaulted by the convict and threatened her of dire consequence if she narrated the incident to anyone.
The fast track court constituted under the POCSO Act held that the convict, Kulwinder Singh, deserves no leniency. Prosecutrix was subjected to aggravated penetrative sexual assault by accused who was her uncle in relation. Deputy District Attorney Surjit Singh said the court has sentenced Kulwinder to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, five years rigorous imprisonment under section 452 of IPC, and two years of rigorous imprisonment under section 506 of IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.
