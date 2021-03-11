Men hesitant in undergoing family planning procedure in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 6

The responsibility of family planning is more on women as the number of women opting for tubectomy, a permanent contraception procedure in which a woman’s fallopian tubes are clamped and sealed to prevent eggs from reaching the uterus for fertilisation, is higher than that of vasectomy numbers. Vasectomy is a procedure done on a man in which the tube carrying sperms from each testicle is clamped, cut or sealed to prevent sperms from mixing with semen.

As per the data collected from the Health Department, 2,159 women opted for tubectomy while 410 men got vasectomy done in the past 15 months across the district.

As per the experts, vasectomy is an easy procedure of family planning and higher incentive is given to men to go through the procedure, but still men are not coming forward to get the procedure done. To ensure the participation of men in family planning, an incentive of Rs 2,200 is given to them for undergoing vasectomy, while a woman is given Rs 1,400 for tubectomy in government hospitals.

“The number of men is very less compared to women in undergoing the procedures of family planning. They have a misconception that the procedure leads to weakness, but it is not true,” said Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Family Planning.