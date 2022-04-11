Menace of stray animals persists in Tohana

This nuisance of stray cattle continues to persist in the city and needs an immediate action as it poses a risk to the life of residents. Despite the establishment of multiple ‘gaushalas’ in the city, the menace of stray cattle has only worsened. The authorities concerned should find a home for the stray cattle in those ‘gaushalas’. Many a time, the stray cattle get into a fight on roads, risking the life of commuters. The situation has also been brought to the notice of Tohana SDM, but no action has been taken in this regard. —Virender Tehri, Tohana

Hanging wires a threat to life

Cable and telecom wires precariously hanging from electric poles are threat to public and stray animals. Neither the local administration nor the state government has taken matter seriously. There is an immediate need to implement rules on the issue. —Divya Gera Sharma, Karnal

Major roads of faridabad in deplorable state

All major roads in Smart City Faridabad have been dug for recarpeting. The dust that emanates from the dug-up roads has now become a cause of inconvenience for commuters and also pollutes the atmosphere. Only 5 per cent recarpeting work has been completed. Recently, the ditches on the dividing road of Sector 10-11 were filled with sand by the Municipal Corporation. If the recarpeting work is underway in the district, what is the need to fill ditches with sand? Many residents also expressed disapproval on filling of ditches with sand. It causes air pollution and can also become a cause of fatal accidents. The administration and the Municipal Corporation needs to take concrete steps to solve the problem and finsih the work as soon as possible. —Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

