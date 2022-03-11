Menace of Stray cattle continues

Despite several complaints to the district administration, the menace of stray cattle in the city continues to inconvenience residents. Stray cattle can be found outside every high-rise society, near railway tracks in Dhakauli, Zirakpur; and Sector 20/21 in Panchkula among other places. Authorities seem to have no check over the situation.

Ritik Thakral, Panchkula

Damaged roads, commuters suffer

The pathetic condition of a segment of the road connecting HSVP market, Sector 9, Panchkula, to the residential areas has failed to attract the attention of the civic body. The administration should take necessary steps before any mishap takes place on the road. Roads in bad condition also adversely affect the image of the Panchkula Administration.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Lake in Patel Park infested with moss

The lake in the legendary Patel park, which is maintained by the Ambala Cantonment Board, has been infested with moss. The lake was inaugurated recently in December 2021 by Home Minister Anil Vij, but despite spending lakhs on renovation, the water in the lake is still not cleaned regularly. The administration is requested to clean it and fill it with clean water.

A morning walker, Ambala