Menacing iron fencing along Ambala Cantt road

The iron mesh fencing along a lateral road in Ambala Cantt was damaged during a storm that occurred in June this year. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. The iron spikes are menacingly jutting out towards the road and can cause injury to passers-by. Since the stretch is actively used by commuters to Topkhana Bazar, the authorities concerned must repair or replace the fencing at the earliest. Colonel RD Singh, Ambala Cantt

Illegal parking along Rohtak road leading to traffic congestion

Vehicles that are illegally parked along a road connecting Rohtak's Prem Nagar Chowk and Radio Station Chowk cause traffic jams in the city, creating a risk of mishaps and rise in road rage cases. However, the authorities seem to have turned a blind eye towards it. The Municipal Corporation of Rohtak must look into the matter and take strict action against those violating the parking norms.

Prem Singh, Rohtak

No end to dumping, burning of waste

Despite the implementation of GRAP Stage IV in Gurugram, there has been no respite from the rising pollution in the city. The perennial practice of dumping and burning waste continues to haunt the city residents. Year after year, new orders are announced by the authorities in a bid to control the rising AQI numbers, but to no avail. The civic body must keep tabs on such violations to tackle the problem.

Chandra, Gurugram

