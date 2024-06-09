Mentally challenged woman reunited with family after 12 yrs

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 8

The Bhai Kanhaiya Ashram in Sirsa has performed a noble act by reuniting another mentally challenged woman, found in a destitute condition, with her family. The ashram, operated by the Bhai Kanhaiya Manav Seva Trust, provides care to approximately 405 mentally challenged orphaned women, men, children, and elderly individuals. Efforts are made to care for these individuals and locate their families, so that they can be reunited.

Shobhavati (30) returned home emotionally disturbed, after being away for almost 12 years due to mental health issues. She was reported missing in 2012 and was found wandering on the streets of Dabwali city around nine years ago. She was immediately brought to the ashram by a social worker, who filed a report at the Dabwali city police station. Recently, Jagjit Singh, in-charge of the Yamunanagar Crime Branch, managed to find her family in Kalyanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On Friday, her family members arrived at the ashram to take her home. They expressed their gratitude to the Trust. Gurvinder Singh, Sarabjit Kaur, Meghnath Sharma, Hardev Singh, Balraj Singh Bajwa, and other staff members were present at the ashram.

