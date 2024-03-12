Mercury back to normal levels in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 11

The state’s average temperature reached its normal level today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thundershowers and lighting in some parts of the state from March 13. It added that the weather was likely to remain dry in most parts in the next few days.

After consistent below-normal temperatures for the past week, the maximum and minimum temperatures normalised in the state today. There was a rise of 2.1°C in average minimum temperature today, and the maximum temperature rose by 2.5°C compared to yesterday, the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

The highest maximum temperature of 31.5°C on Monday was recorded in Mahendragarh district. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4°C in Gurugram.

However, Hisar recorded 11.7°C, which was below the average by 1.7°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 30.8°C, which was one notch above normal. However, the Met Office issued a yellow alert and advisory for thundershowers and lighting in Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts for March 13.

Weather experts said western disturbances could cause isolated rains or thundershowers in some districts on March 13. The IMD said there could be partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm in Hisar on March 13.

