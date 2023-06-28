Mercury soaring, farmers hit as chicken, egg prices drop

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 27

The local poultry farmers are a disturbed lot as they are facing the heat of low prices and high mortality rate of chicks due to rise in temperature. According to them, the mortality rate has increased by 15-20 per cent which is a cause for concern as it’s leading to heavy losses. Besides, the production of eggs and growth of chicken has dropped by 20-25 per cent.

Blow to hatchery owners Each broiler chick which costs around Rs 22-25 is being sold at Rs 4-5

Single table egg costs at Rs 5.5-6, but it is being sold at Rs 4

Several hatcheries have closed and some are on the verge of closing as they continue to go in loss

With the auspicious month of ‘sawan’ around the corner, the demand for chicken has dropped and farmers fear further losses. The consumption of chicken is very less during the month, while the production is high.

“The average production cost of each broiler chick is Rs 20-25, but it is being sold at Rs 4-5 per chick. The input cost is increasing day by day, leading to loss to hatchery owners,” said Virender Chaudhary, a hatchery owner of Karnal district.

Poultry industry stares at heavy losses Several farmers have closed their units due to heavy losses. Eggs can be added in mid-day meals to ensure a regular demand. Maize and soya should be provided to farmers at subsidised rates for the survival of the industry. Surinder Bhutani, secy, Central Haryana poultry farmers assn

Yashpal Kamboj, a poultry farmer, said cost to rear a chick or a bird has also increased due to rise in cost of maize and soya, the two main poultry feed. Maize is being procured at Rs 2,000 per quintal and soya at Rs 4,300-4,500 per quintal. Normally, 3 to 3.5 kg feed helps the chick to grow into a 2 kg bird in 35-40 days. At present, a bird is being sold at Rs 75-80 per kg, while an average cost is between Rs 85 and 90 per kg.

Due to the hot climatic conditions, the demand for chicken has come down and by next month, it will go down further as in month of ‘sawan’, several states ban sale of chicken.

Surinder Bhutani, Secretary, Central Haryana Poultry Farmers Association, and chairman of National Egg Coordination Committee, Delhi zone, said the poultry industry produces around 3.5 crore eggs and 150 ton chicken daily.